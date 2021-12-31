Dr. Wallace Duff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Duff, MD
Overview of Dr. Wallace Duff, MD
Dr. Wallace Duff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Dr. Duff works at
Dr. Duff's Office Locations
Alegent Health Clinic11704 W Center Rd Ste 210, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (402) 393-1454
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Duff is a wonderful Dr. His expertise, knowledge and concern for my health is greatly appreciated. He has treated me for years. He’s helped with my aggressive GERDS, plus as a singer, he has addressed every concern and treats me with effective medications and great preventative care. He cares about my passion, overall health and especially my voice. He has saved my voice so many times. I’m so grateful to have him as my ENT, vocal advocate. In my opinion, he’s an amazing Dr!
About Dr. Wallace Duff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 55 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Surg Trust|University of Kansas Hospital
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Duff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duff has seen patients for Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Duff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duff.
