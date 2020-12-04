Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldban is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD
Overview of Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD
Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Desert Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Goldban works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Goldban's Office Locations
-
1
Desert Neuroscience Institute72650 Fred Waring Dr Ste 106, Palm Desert, CA 92260 Directions (760) 320-8497Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday1:30pm - 5:00pmFriday1:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Desert Ophthalmology Medical Corportation1180 N Indian Canyon Dr Ste W100, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 320-8497Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goldban?
Dr. Goldban has healed my eyes! My whole life I have had problems with near-sightedness and had macular degeneration so my eye sight has always been terrible. Had to have a very high contact lens prescription. I had cataract surgery from Dr. Goldban and for the first time ever in my life I had 20 20 vision! Since then, I have learned its typical to develop cloudy spots and my eye sight started to get poor again. I went to Dr. Goldban and had a follow up laser surgery. I was able to make appointments in a very timely manner with his office. I am not the easiest patient about my eyes especially bright lights but Dr. Goldban is so easy to work with. He is patient and kind. My eyes seem even better than after I had cataract surgery. Colors look brighter and I don't need glasses (except for reading). But I'm confident he will help make that amazing too once I go for the follow up. If you want a great eye doctor this is the one- even if you have to wait. Iamsoexcited to see if I am at 20/20
About Dr. Wallace Goldban, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780872671
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Diego
- Sinai Hospital of Detroit
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldban has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldban accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldban has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldban works at
Dr. Goldban has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldban on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldban speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldban. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldban.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldban, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldban appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.