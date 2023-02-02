Overview of Dr. Wallace Huff Jr, MD

Dr. Wallace Huff Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington, Baptist Health Richmond and Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Huff Jr works at Bluegrass Orthopaedics, PSC in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.