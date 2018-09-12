See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Wallace Larson, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.6 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Wallace Larson, MD

Dr. Wallace Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from University Of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at Centura Orthopedics Briargate in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Larson's Office Locations

    Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC
    Pinnacle Orthopedic Alliance PC
4105 Briargate Pkwy Ste 300, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
(719) 776-7846

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Penrose Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Sep 12, 2018
    After 16 doctors in 2 hospitals insisted on amputating my powdered arm, I finally remembered to tell ER docs they had forgotten the name of the guy who could fix it. I now have a miracle arm, am functioning well w/o elbow, and can play tennis, piano and do pushups! If you want to go from amputation to a miracle, see Dr Larson. Went to Mayo Clinic Rochester for 2d opinion on a bone transplant 2 yrs later and all they wanted to know is "who did the 1st surgery! That is Amazing!"
    VT — Sep 12, 2018
    About Dr. Wallace Larson, MD

    Orthopedic Surgery
    English
    1285614842
    Education & Certifications

    Mayo Med School
    University Of Massachusetts School Of Med
    Southern Illinois University School Of Med
    University Of Massachusetts Medical School
