Dr. Wallace McGrew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace McGrew, MD
Overview
Dr. Wallace McGrew, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Dr. McGrew works at
Locations
-
1
Hospitalist at Centennial Medical Center2300 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-1000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Network
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGrew?
Dr. McGrew is an excellent doctor. He is professional and very thorough!
About Dr. Wallace McGrew, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1629063854
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Vermont Larner College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrew accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrew works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrew.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrew, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrew appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.