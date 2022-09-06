Dr. Wallace McLean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McLean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace McLean, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Marquette School of Medicine and is affiliated with NCH Baker Downtown.
Women's Healthcare Physicians775 1st Ave N, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 217-6513Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- NCH Baker Downtown
I have known Dr. McLean 47 years as I worked with him in the operating room for many years. He has also been my doctor for these years. I find Dr. McLean to be friendly knowledgeable has a great bedside manner and a great listener. I can’t say anything bad about Dr. McLean and his service as a OB/GYN. He not only was my doctor but he was my daughter’s doctor and delivered her children. I highly recommend Dr. McLean partners and his staff.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Marquette School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. McLean has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McLean accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McLean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McLean has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Amniocentesis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McLean on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McLean speaks Spanish.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. McLean. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McLean.
