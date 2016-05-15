Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD
Overview of Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD
Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tarry works at
Dr. Tarry's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Vascular Specialists PA146 Medical Park Rd Ste 102, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 799-3939
-
2
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 779-3939
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would recommend Dr. Tarry to anyone with a vascular problem. He cares about his patients and always takes the time to listen. He doesn't pressure you into surgery that is not life threatening. My surgery went very well and I was treated beautifully by Dr. Tarry and both the staff at his office and the hospital. Thanks to your care and expertise, I have made an amazing recovery.
About Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1205804945
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tarry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tarry has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tarry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tarry.
