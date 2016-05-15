Overview of Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD

Dr. Wallace Tarry, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Cabarrus, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tarry works at Carolina Vascular Specialists PA in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.