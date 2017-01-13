See All Psychiatrists in Denton, TX
Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD

Psychiatry
4.4 (15)
Map Pin Small Denton, TX
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD

Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston.

Dr. Townsend-Parchman works at Wallace R. Townsend-Parchman, M.D. in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Townsend-Parchman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Wallace R. Townsend-Parchman, M.D.
    1306 N Locust St, Denton, TX 76201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 243-9367

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Medication Management
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Medication Management

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD

  • Psychiatry
  • 45 years of experience
  • English
  • 1336117274
Education & Certifications

  • Wilford Hall Usaf Med Center
  • Washington University School Med
  • University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Wallace Townsend-Parchman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Townsend-Parchman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Townsend-Parchman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Townsend-Parchman works at Wallace R. Townsend-Parchman, M.D. in Denton, TX. View the full address on Dr. Townsend-Parchman’s profile.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Townsend-Parchman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Townsend-Parchman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Townsend-Parchman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Townsend-Parchman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

