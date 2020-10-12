Overview

Dr. Wallen Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.



Dr. Chan works at Richard A. Fazio MD PC in Staten Island, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.