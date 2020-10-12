Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wallen Chan, MD
Overview
Dr. Wallen Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Richmond University Medical Center.
Locations
1
Richard A. Fazio MD PC78 Todt Hill Rd Ste 203, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 448-4676Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
2
Richard A. Fazio MD PC1102 BAY RIDGE PKWY, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 448-1122Wednesday12:00pm - 7:00pm
3
Sisters of Charity Medical Center355 Bard Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
4
Metro Sleep Medicine PC800 Castleton Ave, Staten Island, NY 10310 Directions (718) 818-4570
Hospital Affiliations
- Richmond University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very Positive. Dr. Chan provided my father with patience and compassionate care.
About Dr. Wallen Chan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1043287857
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
