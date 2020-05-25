Dr. Wally Hosn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hosn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Wally Hosn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hosn's Office Locations
Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Center1250 Peach St Ste D, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Directions (805) 541-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I'm almost a year post op tummy tuck and muscle repair. I had severe back pain from muscle separation for 15 years. The muscle repair took away a good 80% of my back pain. I have strength in my core now that I haven't had since before my first pregnancy. Recovery was very easy! It just felt like I did too many sit-ups. My tummy looks like it did 25 years ago. I was concerned about how my belly button would look but he gave me the most natural belly button I've ever seen.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Hosn has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hosn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hosn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hosn.
