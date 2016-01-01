Overview of Dr. Wally Werner, MD

Dr. Wally Werner, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alcoa, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Werner works at Blount Memorial Physician Group Inc. in Alcoa, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.