Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Marquardt works at Mercy Medical Group in Grass Valley, CA with other offices in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.