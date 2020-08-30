Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marquardt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD
Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Grass Valley, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Marquardt's Office Locations
Grass Valley - Catherine Ln.150 Catherine Ln Ste J, Grass Valley, CA 95945 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 260, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Walt Marquardt, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Hosp Of U Hlth Ctr-U Pittsburgh|San Francisco Hrt Inst-Seton Med Ctr
- Hosp Of U Hlth Ctr-U Pittsburgh
- Hosp Of U Hlth Ctr-U Pittsburgh
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
