Dr. Walter Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Anderson, MD
Dr. Walter Anderson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Walter F Anderson, MD4675 N Shallowford Rd Ste 210, Atlanta, GA 30338 Directions (770) 936-9403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Anderson for over 25 years. He is he BEST!!! He literally saved my life, and has helped me with my anxiety so much. He is wise, kind, caring, helpful and I feel so lucky to have him as my Psychiatrist.
About Dr. Walter Anderson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1629194907
Education & Certifications
- Institute Living
- Emory U Assoc Hosps
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Psychiatry
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
