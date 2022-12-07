Overview

Dr. Walter Atiga, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Reston, VA. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Atiga works at MedStar Heart and Vascular Institute in Reston, VA with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.