Dr. Bain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Bain, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Bain, MD
Dr. Walter Bain, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak and Methodist Hospital Texsan.
Dr. Bain works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bain's Office Locations
-
1
Ear Institute of Texas18518 Hardy Oak Blvd Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 696-4327Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Methodist Hospital Texsan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bain?
Dr. Bain has taken care of several generations of our family. We were amazed yesterday with his patience and the high level of precision with several instruments he used to correct hearing problems. My mother walked in with significant hearing issues and walked out hearing clear as a bell after much analysis and detailed effort by Dr. Bain. As always Dr. Bain was thorough, efficient, and comprehensive in his approach.
About Dr. Walter Bain, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 48 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1194890863
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bain works at
Dr. Bain has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, TMJ and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bain speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.