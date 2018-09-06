Overview of Dr. Walter Beebe, MD

Dr. Walter Beebe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.



Dr. Beebe works at Cornea Associates Of Texas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.