Dr. Walter Beebe, MD
Dr. Walter Beebe, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Dallas Office10740 N Central Expy Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 692-0146
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been going to Dr Beebe for about 18 years. Had surgery done on both eyes for cornea disease and cataract surgery. He is an excellent Doctor. All his staff members are very professional, courteous, polite,and friendly.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Ophthalmology
