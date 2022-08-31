Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernacki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD
Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gahanna, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Bernacki's Office Locations
1
Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists1085 E Johnstown Rd, Gahanna, OH 43230 Directions
2
Ohio Plastic Surgery Specialists300 Polaris Pkwy Ste 2650, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 682-5095
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. B... Is the best in my opinion, he takes care of his patients and explains everything well... I give him 5 stars. I would recommend any one to him!
About Dr. Walter Bernacki, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health System
- The Ohio State University Medical Center & Nationwide Children's Hospital
- Mt Carmel Med Ctr
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Miami University
- Plastic Surgery
