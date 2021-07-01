Dr. Walter Blessing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blessing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Blessing, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Blessing, MD
Dr. Walter Blessing, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital and Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely.
Dr. Blessing works at
Dr. Blessing's Office Locations
-
1
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners General Surgery510 Albemarle Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 723-6426Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Blessing?
Dr. Blessing has a very warm personality. He is very patient to explain all the options available and how the procedures work. We wish him all the best in his practice! He's a great doctor that cares.
About Dr. Walter Blessing, MD
- General Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1558344093
Education & Certifications
- Ochsher
- Medical University of South Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blessing has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blessing accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blessing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blessing works at
Dr. Blessing has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, Incisional Hernia and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blessing on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Blessing. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blessing.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Blessing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Blessing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.