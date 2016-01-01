Dr. Walter Bogart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bogart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Bogart, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Bogart, MD
Dr. Walter Bogart, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Bogart's Office Locations
Carolina Eye Center3227 Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 794-0000
Carolina Eye Center PA3227C Sunset Blvd, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 794-0000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Carolina Care Plan
- Cigna
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Walter Bogart, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1922084151
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- Tripler Army Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bogart has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bogart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bogart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bogart has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bogart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bogart. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bogart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bogart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bogart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.