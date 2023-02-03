See All General Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (111)
Map Pin Small Dallas, TX
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD

Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.

Dr. Bourland Jr works at Presbyterian Dallas in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Bourland Jr's Office Locations

    Presbyterian Dallas
    8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75231
(214) 750-3770

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 111 ratings
    Patient Ratings (111)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2023
Informative, caring, encouragement. Follow up after surgery explained everything that has been done up to this point.
Jan Turbyfill — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881624773
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Sw Med School
    • University Tex Sw Med School
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
