Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD
Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Bourland Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Dallas8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 113, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-3770
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Informative, caring, encouragement. Follow up after surgery explained everything that has been done up to this point.
About Dr. Walter Bourland Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1881624773
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med School
- University Tex Sw Med School
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bourland Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bourland Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bourland Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bourland Jr has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Port Placements or Replacements and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bourland Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
111 patients have reviewed Dr. Bourland Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bourland Jr.
