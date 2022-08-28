Overview of Dr. Walter Bridges, MD

Dr. Walter Bridges, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital and Northwest Texas Healthcare System.



Dr. Bridges works at Texas Tech Univ Pediatrics in Amarillo, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.