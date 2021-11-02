Overview

Dr. Walter Brogan III, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Cogdell Memorial Hospital, Covenant Medical Center and Lamb Healthcare Center.



Dr. Brogan III works at Cardiologists Of Lubbock in Lubbock, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.