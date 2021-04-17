Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brosnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD
Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.
Dr. Brosnan's Office Locations
Brosnan Eye Associates900 Centrepark Dr Ste A, Asheville, NC 28805 Directions (828) 254-9693
Mission Hospital509 Biltmore Ave, Asheville, NC 28801 Directions (828) 254-9693
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After being a patient of Dr. Walter Brosnan for over over 25 years, I can wholeheartedly recommend him for any eye problem you may encounter. Besides being an exceptional ophthalmologist, he is one of the kindest, most decent people you could ever hope to meet.
About Dr. Walter Brosnan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brosnan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brosnan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brosnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brosnan has seen patients for Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brosnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Brosnan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brosnan.
