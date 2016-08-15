Dr. Walter Campbell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Campbell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Campbell, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Children's Physician Group2401 Ravine Way Ste 101, Glenview, IL 60025 Directions (847) 724-1940
- 2 1290 Shermer Rd Ste 1B, Northbrook, IL 60062 Directions (847) 724-1940
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
This is an amazing doctor that really loves his patients, spends time with them, and explains everything very well.
- Pediatrics
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1427138098
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.