Overview of Dr. Walter Carlini, MD

Dr. Walter Carlini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.



Dr. Carlini works at Providence Medical Group Medford Neurolgy in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.