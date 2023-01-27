See All Neurologists in Medford, OR
Dr. Walter Carlini, MD

Neurology
3.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Carlini, MD

Dr. Walter Carlini, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Stanford University and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center, Providence Medford Medical Center, Sky Lakes Medical Center and Sutter Coast Hospital.

Dr. Carlini works at Providence Medical Group Medford Neurolgy in Medford, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Carlini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Providence Medical Group-medford Neurology
    920 ROYAL AVE, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 732-8400
  2. 2
    Providence Medford Medical Center
    1111 Crater Lake Ave, Medford, OR 97504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 732-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
  • Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
  • Providence Medford Medical Center
  • Sky Lakes Medical Center
  • Sutter Coast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy

Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Walter Carlini, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1770583338
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Stanford University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Carlini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carlini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carlini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carlini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carlini works at Providence Medical Group Medford Neurolgy in Medford, OR. View the full address on Dr. Carlini’s profile.

    Dr. Carlini has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carlini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    44 patients have reviewed Dr. Carlini. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carlini.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carlini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carlini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

