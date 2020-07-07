Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caulfield III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD
Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gastonia, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caulfield III's Office Locations
- 1 2391 Court Dr Ste 120, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 874-0095
-
2
Caromont Regional Medical Center2525 Court Dr, Gastonia, NC 28054 Directions (704) 834-2086
Hospital Affiliations
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caulfield III?
I came to Dr. Caulfield in May to have a breast lift, liposuction to my abdomen and hips and fat transfers to my buttocks. He did a phenomenal job! I am not even 6 months out yet but the results have been amazing and I couldn't be happier. The office is beautiful and the staff are all very professional and so nice! I would most definitely recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Walter Caulfield III, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1982696522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caulfield III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caulfield III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caulfield III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caulfield III has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Caulfield III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Caulfield III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caulfield III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caulfield III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caulfield III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.