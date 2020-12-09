Overview

Dr. Walter Chan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital, Brigham And Women's Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital and Newton - Wellesley Hospital.



Dr. Chan works at Brigham & Women's Hospital- Philip Beverly MD in Boston, MA with other offices in Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Nausea, Vomiting Disorders and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.