Dr. Walter Chatham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Chatham, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Chatham, MD
Dr. Walter Chatham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.
Dr. Chatham works at
Dr. Chatham's Office Locations
-
1
Jeri Yvonne Movement Disorders Neurology Inc.2000 6th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 801-8191Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday1:00pm - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Uab Hospital1720 2ND AVE S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 612-7402
Hospital Affiliations
- UAB Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chatham?
He’s the best physician I’ve ever had. I’ve been seeing him for over 16 years. He always listens and makes time for me when I need to see him. He always responds to messages through the portal in a timely manner. He has even called me before to check on me and see what I needed. He really cares about patients. I don’t think my condition would have been as manageable without him.
About Dr. Walter Chatham, MD
- Rheumatology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1154363315
Education & Certifications
- U Ala-Birmingham
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- NC Meml Hosp-U NC
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatham works at
Dr. Chatham has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Sjögren's Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.