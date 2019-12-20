Overview of Dr. Walter Chatham, MD

Dr. Walter Chatham, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UAB Hospital.



Dr. Chatham works at Kirkland Clinic in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Sjögren's Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.