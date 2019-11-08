Overview

Dr. Walter Chlysta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Western Reserve Hospital.



Dr. Chlysta works at Walter J Chlysta MD in Akron, OH with other offices in Cuyahoga Falls, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.