Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimmitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.
Dr. Dimmitt works at
Locations
-
1
Anderson Hospital6800 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062 Directions (618) 288-5711
Hospital Affiliations
- Alton Memorial Hospital
- Anderson Hospital
- Christian Hospital
- Community Hospital Of Staunton
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dimmitt?
Couldn't be more pleased with Dr. Dimmitt. He takes time with my mom explaining her condition and options available. A doctor who truly seems to care with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467532267
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dimmitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dimmitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dimmitt works at
Dr. Dimmitt has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimmitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimmitt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimmitt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimmitt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimmitt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.