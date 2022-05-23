Overview

Dr. Walter Dimmitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Maryville, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital, Anderson Hospital, Christian Hospital, Community Hospital Of Staunton and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Highland.



Dr. Dimmitt works at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.