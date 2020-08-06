Dr. Dishell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walter Dishell, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Dishell, MD
Dr. Walter Dishell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Dishell works at
Dr. Dishell's Office Locations
Adrian Yi MD Inc16311 Ventura Blvd Ste 550, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 986-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dishell did my rhinoplasty in 1977. He did a wonderful work of art
Languages Spoken
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 59 years of experience
- English
- 1760568901
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
