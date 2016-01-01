See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Metairie, LA
Dr. Walter Ellis, MD

Pain Medicine
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Ellis, MD

Dr. Walter Ellis, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT.

Dr. Ellis works at Causeway Interventional Medcn in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ellis' Office Locations

    Robert D Lesser MD Internal Medicine LLC
    3749 N Causeway Blvd Ste B, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 828-8241

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Parkinson's Disease
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Parkinson's Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Arthritis
Parkinson's Disease
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Walter Ellis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174688857
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Ellis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ellis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ellis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ellis works at Causeway Interventional Medcn in Metairie, LA. View the full address on Dr. Ellis’s profile.

    Dr. Ellis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ellis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ellis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ellis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

