Overview of Dr. Walter Elliston, MD

Dr. Walter Elliston, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine.



Dr. Elliston works at Baylor Scott & White Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss Management - Frisco in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.