Dr. Walter Evans, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Preston Hollow Womens Healthcare8160 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 330, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 739-1300
Texas Health Women's Specialty Surgery Center Dallas8230 Walnut Hill Ln, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 345-6747
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Dr. Evans is a kind and brilliant physician. I’ve always appreciated his caring demeanor and the amount of time he dedicates to his patients. He always explains his diagnosis and makes sure that I understand my options. Dr. Evans performed several medical procedures on me. In each case, he was compassionate and supportive throughout the process. I have always been confident in his ability and felt like I was in good hands. It is rare to find such an accomplished and empathetic caregiver.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 44 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- University Tex Health Science Center
- Parkland Meml Hospital|Parkland Memorial Hospital
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Evans has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evans accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Evans has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Evans speaks French and Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.
