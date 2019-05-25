Overview

Dr. Walter Evans, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Florence, SC. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with McLeod Behavioral Health Center Darlington, Mcleod Health Cheraw, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Musc Health Florence Medical Center.



Dr. Evans works at Comprehensive Neurological Services in Florence, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.