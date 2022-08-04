See All Family Doctors in Winston Salem, NC
Dr. Walter Ezeigbo, MD

Family Medicine
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Walter Ezeigbo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.

Dr. Ezeigbo works at Advance Family Sports Medicine Center PLLC in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

    Advance Family Sports Medicine Center PLLC
    Advance Family Sports Medicine Center PLLC
1000 Southpark Blvd Ste A, Winston Salem, NC 27127
(336) 788-4545

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
  • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Aug 04, 2022
    Good listener and caring and has your best health as first priority. Awesome Dr and staff.
    Laverne L. — Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Ezeigbo, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Ezeigbo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ezeigbo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ezeigbo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ezeigbo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ezeigbo works at Advance Family Sports Medicine Center PLLC in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Dr. Ezeigbo’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Ezeigbo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ezeigbo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ezeigbo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ezeigbo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

