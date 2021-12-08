Dr. Walter Fingerer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fingerer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Fingerer, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Fingerer, MD
Dr. Walter Fingerer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Fingerer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Fingerer's Office Locations
-
1
Walter M. Fingerer MD PA3001 NW 49th Ave Ste 207, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 484-5445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fingerer?
New to the area and found Dr.Fingerer here at this site. I called and spoke with Lourdes the receptionist...She is professional and accommodating in setting up an appointment. While I was there waiting to see the doctor she is a very nice hostess as well. Upon meeting Dr. Fingered his warm approach and sense of humor caused some of the stress I was dealing with disappeared. He took time with me and was very thorough in looking into my situation. I left his office feeling relieved and reassured my condition would be all right. He is in no hurry with you and you might have to wait a little bit to get into your appointment. Would recommend Dr. Fingered to my best friends. Bob
About Dr. Walter Fingerer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396711925
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fingerer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fingerer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fingerer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fingerer works at
Dr. Fingerer speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Fingerer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fingerer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fingerer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fingerer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.