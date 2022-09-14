Dr. Walter Gajewski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gajewski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Gajewski, MD
Dr. Walter Gajewski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 505-4494
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Referred to Dr Gajewski by another doctor. So very glad of that! My experience with him has set the bar high in many areas for any other doctor encounter I may have! Thank you for being you!
- Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1689679052
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Dr. Gajewski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gajewski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gajewski has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gajewski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Gajewski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gajewski.
