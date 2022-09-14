Overview of Dr. Walter Gajewski, MD

Dr. Walter Gajewski, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gajewski works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Gynecologic Cancer and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.