Dr. Walter Galicich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Dr. Walter Galicich, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Galicich, MD
Dr. Walter Galicich, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Hennepin Healthcare.
Dr. Galicich's Office Locations
Hennepin Healthcare701 Park Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55415 Directions (612) 873-6963
Neurosurgical Associates Limited800 E 28th St Ste 305, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (612) 871-7278
Hospital Affiliations
- Hennepin Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I have had 2 back surgeries from Dr. Galicich. One was a laminectomy on L3, L4, L5 to improve pain/muscle spasms in my hamstring/ buttocks area of both legs due to spinal stenosis. This operation was extremely successful and within two weeks all pain and muscle spasms were gone. Recently got spinal fusion with screws/rods at the L4-L5 level as the pain kept me from walking more that 150 yards. 3 weeks after surgery I am walking up to 2 miles/day with little pain. Gifted neurosurgeon.
About Dr. Walter Galicich, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Fairview University Med Center
- Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galicich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galicich accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galicich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Galicich works at
Dr. Galicich has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Cranial Trauma and Broken Neck, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galicich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Galicich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galicich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galicich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galicich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.