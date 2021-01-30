Dr. Walter Hassig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hassig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hassig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.
Digestive Health Specialists - Auburn Clinic202 N Division St # 1, Auburn, WA 98001 Directions
Digestive Health Specialists - Fogel Endoscopy Center34503 9th Ave S Ste 103, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Digestive Health Specialists - Federal Way Clinic33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He really listens to what you are saying and tries his best to fix the issue at hand. Staff is very nice and helpful
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Male
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
- St. Francis Hospital
Dr. Hassig has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hassig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassig. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassig.
