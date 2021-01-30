Overview of Dr. Walter Hassig, MD

Dr. Walter Hassig, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Auburn, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital.



Dr. Hassig works at Digestive Health Specialists in Auburn, WA with other offices in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.