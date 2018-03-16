Dr. Walter Haught, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haught is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Haught, MD
Dr. Walter Haught, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Athens-Limestone Hospital and Huntsville Hospital.
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Huntsville Hospital Anesthesia245 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Athens-Limestone Hospital
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent cardiologist and well mannered.
About Dr. Walter Haught, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- FLORIDA AGRICULTURAL AND MECHANICAL UNIVERSITY
