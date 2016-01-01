Overview of Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD

Dr. Walter Hawkins, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rosenberg, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 64 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Hawkins works at Retina Vitreous Associates in Rosenberg, TX with other offices in Katy, TX, Conroe, TX, Sealy, TX, Beaumont, TX, Lake Jackson, TX, League City, TX, Mont Belvieu, TX, Port Arthur, TX, Silsbee, TX, Houston, TX, Huntsville, TX, Humble, TX and Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.