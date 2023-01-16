Dr. Walter Hayne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hayne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hayne, MD
Overview
Dr. Walter Hayne, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Altamonte Springs661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 231, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I decided to go for a second opinion after I experienced the worst nightmare at Moffitt Cancer Center by means of two mammograms and an ultrasound, they had completely misdiagnosed me for breast cancer as benign and then just told me to schedule an appointment for a check-up the following year! I was referred to Dr. Walter Hayne who changed my world by saving my life as I did have cancer and end up with a Mastectomy to prevent any possible future recurrences. Dr. Hayne is the most compassionate doctor and is extremely caring for his patients. His staff is incredibly dedicated and his nurse Samantha is very sweet and highly committed to his patients. I'm so blessed to have met Dr. Hayne and his team.
About Dr. Walter Hayne, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, General Surgery
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hayne has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hayne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hayne using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hayne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Hayne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hayne.
