Dr. Walter Hayne, MD

Surgical Oncology
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Walter Hayne, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Altamonte Springs, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Altamonte Springs and Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Hayne works at AHMG Breast Surgery at Altamonte in Altamonte Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Breast Surgery at Altamonte Springs
    661 E Altamonte Dr Ste 231, Altamonte Springs, FL 32701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • AdventHealth Altamonte Springs
  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lumpectomy
Breast Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Lumpectomy

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 16, 2023
    I decided to go for a second opinion after I experienced the worst nightmare at Moffitt Cancer Center by means of two mammograms and an ultrasound, they had completely misdiagnosed me for breast cancer as benign and then just told me to schedule an appointment for a check-up the following year! I was referred to Dr. Walter Hayne who changed my world by saving my life as I did have cancer and end up with a Mastectomy to prevent any possible future recurrences. Dr. Hayne is the most compassionate doctor and is extremely caring for his patients. His staff is incredibly dedicated and his nurse Samantha is very sweet and highly committed to his patients. I'm so blessed to have met Dr. Hayne and his team.
    Trish — Jan 16, 2023
    Photo: Dr. Walter Hayne, MD
    About Dr. Walter Hayne, MD

    Specialties
    • Surgical Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457307928
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mem Sloan-Kettering Cancer Ctr, General Surgery
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

