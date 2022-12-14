Overview of Dr. Walter Hembree, MD

Dr. Walter Hembree, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Pain Management, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Medstar Harbor Hospital and Medstar Union Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hembree works at MedStar Orthopaedic Institute in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.