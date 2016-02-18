Dr. Walter Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Hodges, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Walter Hodges, MD
Dr. Walter Hodges, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. Hodges works at
Dr. Hodges' Office Locations
Fair Ridge OBGYN13135 Lee Jackson Memorial Hwy Ste 301, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
Fair Ridge Obgyn Associates PC3620 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 400, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 264-7801
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has been my doctor for about 20 years. He is thoughtful, kind, thorough!
About Dr. Walter Hodges, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1033214911
Education & Certifications
- University Of California Los Angeles
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hodges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hodges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.