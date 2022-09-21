See All General Dentists in Pasadena, MD
Dr. Walter Hong, DDS

Dentistry
4.3 (44)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Walter Hong, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Pasadena, MD. They specialize in Dentistry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - DDS.

Dr. Hong works at Lake Shore Family Dental in Pasadena, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Shore Family Dental
    4195 Mountain Rd, Pasadena, MD 21122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 255-8001
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity
Amalgam Dental Fillings
Broken Tooth
Cavity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Microsonic Dental Cleanings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Sedation Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sedation
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Sep 21, 2022
    Great, friendly and welcoming Practice.
    Rae R. — Sep 21, 2022
    About Dr. Walter Hong, DDS

    • Dentistry
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1083617922
    Education & Certifications

    • General Practice - Meriter Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin|Meriter Hospital In Madison, Wisconsin
    • University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - DDS
