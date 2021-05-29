Dr. Walter Immel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Immel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Immel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter Immel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They completed their fellowship with The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Virginia Medical Alliance PC5510 Alma Ln, Springfield, VA 22151 Directions (703) 642-5990
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He did my 1st colonoscopy @ 2011 in a procedure room in his office which avoids a hospital atmosphere-instead it's a very calming atmosphere. He was very professional & put me at ease. I was impressed that he told me @ pills you could take instead of the gallon+ of nasty prep, & explained he did not use pills for prep (higher risk of side effects/problems) but if I wanted pills, he would gladly provide referral to drs that used it-he explained options pros/cons & then assumed I was smart enough to make a choice which he'd support either way. I had 1 small benign polyp so he encouraged re-screening in 3 years, not 5. When that one had no polyps, he went to 5 year re-screening. He now uses Dominion Anesthesia & they are excellent. He reviewed results with me & made time for questions before & after procedure. He nows provides 3 prep choices/Rx including a more costly option that is two 4 or 8 oz bottles you chug & follow with water. I also use for general GI issues-pleased with all.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1104826429
- The Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Immel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Immel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Immel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Immel has seen patients for Familial Adenomatous Polyposis, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Immel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Immel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Immel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Immel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Immel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.