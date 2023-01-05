Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Walter Jacobsen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI.
Aurora Spine Surgery2901 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy Ste 102, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-1922
Aurora Spine2801 W Kinnickinnic River Pkwy, Milwaukee, WI 53215 Directions (414) 385-1922Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
I had horrible pain and the only doctor who understood was dr Jacobsen
Dr. Jacobsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacobsen has seen patients for Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Scoliosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
