Overview of Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD

Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Jaussi works at Center for Sight in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.