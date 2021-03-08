Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD
Overview of Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD
Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.
Dr. Jaussi's Office Locations
Center for Sight5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Directions (702) 724-2020
330 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 724-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Humana
MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The Dr is the best I have had since Bascon/Palmer in Miami,Fl. He is prompt, interested in my eye health, open minded, positive attitude and really understands the issues of glaucoma. He alway has a smile and a twinkle in his eye. I am grateful to have a wonderful Dr on my side caring for my eyes.
About Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD
Ophthalmology
37 years of experience
English
NPI: 1790896660
Education & Certifications
Medical School: UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jaussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaussi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaussi has seen patients for Pinguecula and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaussi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaussi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaussi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.