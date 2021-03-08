See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD

Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Jaussi works at Center for Sight in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Pinguecula and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jaussi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Sight
    5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020
  2. 2
    330 S Rampart Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 724-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinguecula
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 08, 2021
    The Dr is the best I have had since Bascon/Palmer in Miami,Fl. He is prompt, interested in my eye health, open minded, positive attitude and really understands the issues of glaucoma. He alway has a smile and a twinkle in his eye. I am grateful to have a wonderful Dr on my side caring for my eyes.
    Marguerite Ranney — Mar 08, 2021
    About Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    37 years of experience
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1790896660
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Walter Jaussi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jaussi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jaussi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jaussi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jaussi works at Center for Sight in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Jaussi’s profile.

    Dr. Jaussi has seen patients for Pinguecula and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaussi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaussi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaussi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaussi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaussi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

