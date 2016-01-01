Overview of Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD

Dr. Walter Jayasinghe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty of Medicine, University of Ceylon and is affiliated with Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, Providence Queen Of The Valley Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and South Coast Global Medical Center.



Dr. Jayasinghe works at Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.